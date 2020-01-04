In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, Jan. 4

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Trevor Heitmann drove the wrong way on Interstate 805 and crashed his McLaren head-on into a vehicle killing a 43-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter in 2018. Since then, numerous lawsuits have been filed. Now, the victims' family has sued both the city, the Heitmann family and Heitmann's estate. NBC 7’s Rory Devine has more details.

2. Select Veterans Get Access to Commissaries and Exchanges

Millions of select veterans and their caregivers across the country and in San Diego will now qualify to use military commissaries, exchanges, and other services. NBC 7’s Bridget Naso explains the Purple Heart and Disabled Veterans Equal Access Act.

3. Regulating Rents: New Law Places Caps On How Much Landlords Can Hike Rents

California will place limits on how much landlords can raise rents on tenants each year. Specifically, the law caps rent increases at 5 percent plus inflation during a single year. In San Diego, that amounts to approximately 7 to 7.5 percent. NBC 7’s Consumer Bob has more.

4. Lawsuit: South Bay Health Center Failed to Protect Female Patients from Sexual Abuse by Doctor

Lawyers for a former patient claim San Ysidro Health Center knew about sexual abuse allegations against the south bay psychiatrist, Dr. Leon Fajerman, early on but failed to investigate. NBC 7’s Mari Payton has more.

5. 10th Flu Death of the Season Reported in San Diego County

Two additional flu deaths were announced in San Diego County as nearly 1,400 flu-related cases were reported last week, San Diego County Health and Human Services Agencies announced. The number of lab-confirmed cases rose by 643 last week when 1,390 cases were reported, compared to 747 cases the previous week, HHSA said. NBC 7's Lauren Coronado has more.