In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

“He grabbed me, gave me a very tight hug, rubbed me up and down, started kissing me, it put me in a state of shock, it was very traumatic.” A former San Marcos woman has been awarded $350,000 in civil damages, after claiming former San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Fischer forcibly hugged, groped and kissed her inside her home.

2. Chula Vista City Council to Decide Fate of Christopher Columbus Statue

For nearly 30 years, a bronze statue of Christopher Columbus has stood over Discovery Park in Chula Vista. During that time, the statue has been vandalized several times in protest. Last year, someone dumped red paint on the statue on Columbus Day.

On Thursday, the Chula Vista Human Relations Commission voted in favor of a resolution recommending the statue be removed permanently.

3. La Mesa Store Owner Pleads Not Guilty to Battery Charges in Connection to Altercation With Media

A La Mesa store owner who was involved in an on-camera altercation with San Diego media members pleaded not guilty to charges that included battery and vandalism in connection to the incident.

Peter Carzis, 76, appeared in court on Monday following his arrest last month. He was accused of harassing female customers when members of local news media approached his shop for comment in January. During the confrontation, the defendant was captured on video yelling profanities, striking and threatening the media members.

4. 6 SDSU Students Diagnosed with Mumps: HHSA

Six students at San Diego State University have been diagnosed with confirmed or probable mumps in the last week, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) confirmed Wednesday.

All six students live off campus at the BLVD63 apartment complex on El Cajon Boulevard near 63rd Street, according to the HHSA.

5. Arrest Made in Vista Hit-and-Run That Hospitalized Boy

An arrest has been in Oceanside in connection to the hit-and-run of a 12-year-old boy in Vista, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Thanks to the guidance of a tip, the sheriff’s department responded to the 3500 block of Windrift Way shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. There, deputies found a white 2016 Toyota Corolla that was consistent with the damage that authorities said the suspect vehicle should have.

Officers contacted the registered owner of the car, 28-year-old Braden Kevin Tanner, who made a statement and was determined to be the driver in the hit-and-run, SDSO said.

