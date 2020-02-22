In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, Feb. 22

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

The famous Spreckels Theatre building in downtown San Diego was officially put on the market on Saturday. The building at 121 Broadway, has only had a single owner for nearly 60 years.

Longtime owner Jacquelyn Littlefield died at the age of 96 in January 2019. Her family purchased the property in 1962, and during that time, Littlefield rejected offers from developers to tear the building down in place of other businesses.

2. Man Who Lost Family to Bluff Collapse Joins Local Leaders to Announce Funds to Prevent Tragedies

A pediatric dentist whose wife, daughter and sister-in-law were killed when a bluff collapsed on them last year joined a local congressman on Friday to announce plans on how federal funding will be used to prevent another tragedy like his family’s from happening again.

During Friday’s press conference, it was announced the $400,000 funds would be used to study and plan on how to make beaches safer. Davis believes more signs warning about the threat of collapses and more retaining walls are necessary to improve safety.

Local leaders announced plands on how federal funding will be used to prevent another tradegy of the bluff collapse. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez has more.

3. Former SDFD Employee Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Sex With Minor

A former San Diego Fire-Rescue Department employee pleaded guilty on Tuesday to having sex with a minor whom he knew since she was a young child, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors last year said he had committed sex crimes against a 17-year-old girl. The defendant faced a slew of charges in the case, with one charge involving a victim who was at the time incapable, because of a mental disorder or developmental or physical disability, according to the criminal code on the booking information.

4. Teen Stabbed During Brawl at Birthday Party Dies From Injuries

A 15-year-old boy who was stabbed at a birthday party last month while defending a friend has died from his injuries, the Chula Vista Police Department said.

The teenager was stabbed during a fight with around a dozen people at the late-night party at a home in the 900 block of Maria Way on Jan. 31.

The teen was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center with critical injuries to his upper body and remained hospitalized for several weeks but he succumbed to his injuries with his family by his side.

The victim's father addressed the crowd at a candlelight vigil held in his son's honor. NBC 7's Dave Summers has the story.

5. ‘So Happy’: 2nd Group of Coronavirus Evacuees Released From MCAS Miramar Quarantine

The second group of patients at a San Diego military base completed their 14-day quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure and were free to return to their hometowns this past week. One patient who tested positive for COVID-19 remained hospitalized in San Diego. One other person, who was a close contact of that patient, remained quarantined.

NBC 7's Steven Luke has more information on the latest evacuees released from the MCAS Miramar evacuation.