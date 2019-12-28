In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, Dec. 28

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

"You’re seeing people move to San Diego from places like the Bay Area where it's more expensive.” A local real estate expert says a new trend has people leaving more expensive housing markets in Northern California and coming to San Diego because it is more affordable. NBC 7’s Omari Fleming has more.

2. Woman Believes She Was Drugged at Pacific Beach Bar

"If you were drugged against your will, that is a crime. Even if we cannot find who may have done this to you, we can use that data.” A woman said she lost consciousness at a Pacific Beach bar after stepping away from her drink and has a message for others who believe they may have been drugged against their will. NBC 7’s Danica McAdam has more.

3. ‘Unicorns’ Urge Driver Safety at Normal Heights Intersection Where Woman Was Struck

“We had a recent accident that was pretty devastating to a lady and a dog and we wanted to make sure that folks around here knew that keeping this place safe was important.” Why did the unicorns cross the road? To urge drivers to slow down at a busy intersection where a Normal Heights woman was struck and critically injured last week. NBC 7’s Alexis Rivas has more.

4. Vacant Building, Formerly Pernicano’s Restaurant, Sold to Developer

A piece of prime real estate located in the heart of Hillcrest -- once home to Pernicano’s, a popular restaurant in the 1950s that has been vacant and boarded-up since 1985 -- has sold to a developer. NBC 7’s Omari Fleming has more.

5. Carlsbad Homeowner Says Renter Conducted Elaborate Short-Term Rental Scam

An elaborate short-term rental scheme in Carlsbad tricked a young renter and property owner into losing thousands, according to the victims. The victims, property owner Nick Foster and renter Courtney Hulla, told NBC 7 the scammer used both Airbnb and Craigslist to carry out the scheme. NBC 7’s Jackie Crea has more details.