In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, Dec. 21

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

The District Attorney's office said there may be more women sexually abused by a Del Mar man posing as a plastic surgeon, and the office is hoping those women come forward. Dario Moscoso, 67, is charged with nine criminal counts including two felony counts of sexual battery "while representing that the touching served a professional purpose," the DA said. The alleged sexual battery took place at Del Mar Cosmetic Contouring Surgery Center in Del Mar. NBC 7’s Rory Devine has more information.

2. Family of Pedestrian Struck in Normal Heights Says Victim Is Fighting for Survival

The mother and sister of 25-year-old Kerri O’Farrell say doctors have done all they can for the mother of three. She underwent brain surgery on Dec. 13, but her brain is still too swollen to test. Still, her family remains hopeful – calling O’Farrell “a fighter.” NBC 7’s Alexis Rivas brings us the story.

3. Woman Arrested in Fentanyl Distribution Operation Sentenced to Probation

A woman arrested in September following her boyfriend’s deadly fentanyl overdose in their shared apartment – where DEA agents seized enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million people – was sentenced to probation Tuesday. NBC 7’s Gaby Rodriguez explains the difficulties prosecutors had in the case.

4. Suspect in 2006 La Mesa Cold Case Sword Killing Sentenced

A man accused of using a sword to stab a La Mesa resident more than 30 times at his home in 2006 was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years behind bars. The crime happened on June 17, 2006. As Martinez entered his home in La Mesa, he was repeatedly stabbed by a suspect wielding a sword.

5. Children’s Pool in La Jolla Closed for Pupping Season

The annual closure of the Children's Pool for harbor seal pupping season started on Dec. 15. The beach area will remain closed through May 15, 2020.