In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, Dec. 14

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

A Spring Valley man was charged with multiple gun-related felonies Monday after a graphic video was posted, showing what prosecutors say was the suspect firing empty assault-style rifles at unknowing pedestrians from a downtown San Diego hotel window. NBC 7’s Artie Ojeda was in court and has more details on the case.

2. Two Victims of Abuse by Former Special Needs Teacher Sue SDUSD

The San Diego Unified School District is facing two lawsuits in connection to a former special education teacher convicted of sexually abusing an underage student. The allegations in both suits are damning, a high school student and a fellow teacher say the district knew the teacher was behaving inappropriately with co-workers and students and did nothing. NBC 7’s Alexis Rivas has more details.

3. Home of Slain City Heights Mother Burglarized Hours After Killing

"Why would you take somebody's stuff who just died? Why would you bring that on to a family?” The home of the mother who was allegedly shot and killed by her husband last week in City Heights was burglarized the morning after the tragedy, and some stolen goods may have been pawned at a shop on the same block. Two people in connection with the burglary have been arrested. NBC 7’s Dave Summers has more information.

4. Pilot Lands Small Plane on I-5 in Carlsbad

“They did a pretty good job landing this thing. The skill of that pilot, he did a stellar job.” Traffic was halted on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad Thursday night when a small plane made a hard landing on the freeway. NBC 7’s Jackie Crea explains why the plane landed there.

5. Man Who Lured Women in Balboa Park Sentenced

A 22-year-old Mexican man who admitted to sexually assaulting young girls he met in Balboa Park through the guise of a street performer was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday. NBC 7’s Gaby Rodriguez has more information on what happened in the courtroom.