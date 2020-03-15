In Case You Missed It: San Diego Good News for Sunday, March 15, 2020

To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five "good news" stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

San Diego City College was awarded a $1.8 million grant to help homeless and housing-insecure students find a home.

The grant is funded through a $9 million College Homeless and Housing Insecure Pilot Program that aims to find housing and support rehousing efforts for community college students, according to San Diego City College.

San Diego City College was the only grant recipient in San Diego County and one of 14 campuses statewide most in need and best able to implement the program.

2. San Diego Zoo Researchers Retrieve Rhino’s Eggs to Recover Critically Endangered Species

Researchers at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park collected a female southern white rhinoceros’ eggs as a step to genetically recover the northern white rhino.

Researchers ultimately hope to produce a northern white rhino, a critically endangered species of rhinoceros. According to the zoo, there are only two northern white rhinos remaining.

3. World Para Surfing Competition Began Wednesday in La Jolla

The World Para Surfing Championship began Wednesday in La Jolla, with more than 140 paraplegic athletes competing in the five-day tournament.

The event, the world's largest contest for surfers with physical challenges will have teams representing 22 countries in the third edition of the competition. Athletes with physical challenges ranging from shark attack amputees to blind surfers will gather at Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores to compete.

4. Where Students Can Find Free Meals Amid School Closures

Any student age 2 to 18 can go to any school site providing meals and receive food during this period of school closures due to COVID-19, the San Diego County Office of Education said.

Each child 18 years or younger may take one lunch and one breakfast for the next day, according to the announcement. For every listed district, children must be present to receive meals and all food must be consumed offsite.

To see a full list of schools, click here.

5. Scripps Health Launches Nurse Hotline for COVID-19

To help deal with a potential influx of people showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus, Scripps Health launched a coronavirus nurse hotline connecting patients to a team of nurses dedicated to screen for the virus.

Scripps Health is urging patients to call the dedicated phone line before coming to any Scripps facility. People with suspected symptoms -- fever or respiratory symptoms key among them -- can call 888-261-8431. The line is staffed from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Nurses will evaluate the caller with a series of questions to determine the potential risk for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. As warranted, a caller may be connected to a provider by video chat for further evaluation.