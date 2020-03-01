In Case You Missed It: San Diego Good News for Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020

"I'm not a doctor, I'm just a police officer called to assist a mom who did a great job delivering her child." Oceanside police helped deliver a healthy baby girl Monday morning after they responded to an urgent phone call from a man who said he was unsure if he and his wife would make it to the hospital.

NBC 7s Omari Fleming heard from three officers who took part in the special delivery.

2. ‘Miracle Man’ Survives Cardiac Arrest Thanks To Quick Thinking Wife

“I learned CPR at that moment, I was going to fight, I wasn’t going to run away from it, we knew that we had a job to do and we did it. Now did we break down? Yes, absolutely." A Chula Vista man, who had gone into full cardiac arrest as he slept, is lucky to be alive thanks to the quick thinking of his wife who began chest compressions when she recognized he wasn’t breathing.

A wife saved her husbands life after he suffered a heart attack. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has more.

3. Pilot Program Lets CVPD Officers Listen to Live 911 Calls

"This is huge for our community and for the safety of our officers." The Chula Vista Police Department is once again looking into the future of law enforcement. The department was the first in the country to regularly use drones to respond to emergencies. Now, CVPD is the first police department in the country to give its officers the ability to listen in on incoming 911 calls.

NBC 7's Joe Little reports on Chula Vista police officers testing a new tool for a quicker response on 911 calls.

4. New South Park Restaurant to Donate Profits to Help Kids

“We all hope for a better future. If you want a better future we have to start from the foundation.” The founder of the popular Buona Forchetta restaurants is opening a new restaurant in South Park called Matteo. Owner Matteo Cattaneo opened his latest eatery with a mission to donate all of its profits to charitable causes in order to help out schools and students in unprivileged areas.

NBC 7

5. Mira Mesa Now Home to Kids Coding Center

Additional franchises of Code Ninjas, one of the many coding programs for children to have launched in recent years, opened a Mira Mesa location in January and held its grand opening on Feb. 29.

The Houston, Texas-based franchise, which teaches children age 7 to age 14 to code by showing them how to build video games, has 25 locations open.