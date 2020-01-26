In Case You Missed It: San Diego Good News for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five "good news" stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

Former rescue dog Bobby is getting ready to show off his fluff in this year's annual Puppy Bowl. The Helen Woodward Animal Center rescue will join Team Fluff to compete for the Chewy "Lombarky" trophy on Feb. 2. Will you be watching?

2. San Diego Zoo Turns Australia Day Into Weekend of Celebration

The San Diego Zoo is hosting a weekend of activities to raise funds and awareness for relief efforts in Australia.

Australia Day is a national holiday celebrated every Jan. 26, marking Britain’s arrival to the continent 232 years ago. On Saturday and Sunday, the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park will host Australian music, Australian food, and the parks will, of course, have Australian animals.

3. Lincoln CSG Returns from Deployment

“This carrier is what kept us from going to war with Iran." About 6,000 sailors with the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG) returned from the longest deployment in the post-World War II era, according to the U.S. Navy.

4. San Diego Music Education Program for At-Risk Youth Awarded $500,000

“For the first time in my life, there was something I craved more than being outside in the streets.” A San Diego music education program was awarded a half-million dollars to continue their efforts to mentor homeless youth and those in the juvenile justice system through the power of music.

5. San Diego County Airbnb Hosts Earned $64M in Five 2019 Weekends

Good news for San Diego Airbnb hosts! The community earned a combined $64 million in supplemental income from 161,600 guests for the five biggest weekends in 2019.

According to a press release, the five busiest weekends for Airbnb guest arrivals in San Diego in 2019 were July 26-28 ($13 million), July 19-21 ($14.2 million), July 5-7 ($13 million), Dec. 27-29 ($11.5 million) and July 12-14 ($12.4 million).