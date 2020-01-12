In Case You Missed It: San Diego Good News for Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

A food truck in San Diego is rolling into 2020 on a high note: it has just been named the No. 1 place in the United States to grab some grub, according to Yelp. Yelp released Tuesday its annual list of the “Top Places to Eat in the U.S.” in 2020 and Shawarma Guys – an unassuming little food truck parked six days a week along Grape Street in South Park – took top honors. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford has more details.

2. San Diego Ranked Best City for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions

It’s hard to keep New Year’s resolutions but where you live might make it a little easier, especially if you're from San Diego, according to a new survey. Wallethub ranked San Diego as the top city among 182 in the United States for keeping those 2020 New Year's resolutions. Now, is it true? Have you kept your New Year’s resolutions?

3. San Diego Family Sews Blankets for Australian Animals

Karen Newberry runs her sewing business out of her living room and home schools her two daughters. Her business, Sew-Berry-Knit, normally makes vintage aprons. But Monday, that work was on hold, so that she could help wildlife impacted by the fires raging in Australia. NBC 7’s Alexis Rivas spoke to the military family.

4. Over 400 Lives Saved in 2019 From San Diego Organ Donations

“The difference is the generosity of the people in San Diego. More and more people are registering to be an organ donor.” Lifesharing, the nonprofit that coordinates organ donations in San Diego and Imperial counties, said Wednesday that over 400 lives across the country were saved from San Diego-based organ donations in 2019.

5. SD Zoo Researchers Save 12 Koalas From Australia Fires, Continue Rescue Efforts

“In the short term, we will be engaging in search and rescue for wildlife that needs assistance and putting in water sources for the wildlife that have been left behind." Researchers with the San Diego Zoo rescued a dozen koalas from raging bushfires in Australia and plan to strengthen their efforts to protect the devastated species from the fires tearing through their habitat.