In Case You Missed It: San Diego Good News for Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020

To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five "good news" stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

Patrolling the vast Pacific Ocean is tough for the Coast Guard to do all alone. That's why the agency is now teaming up with Scripps to develop better technologies to search the seas.

The center will provide opportunities for rapid identification and integration of new blue technologies into current Coast Guard capabilities.

2. Museums Across San Diego County Offer Half-Priced Admission in February

Lovers of knowledge and history buffs can rejoice because starting Feb. 1, over 40 museums across San Diego will offer half-priced admission.

Some of the county's most popular museums, such as the Birch Aquarium at Scripps, USS Midway Museum and the San Diego Natural History Museum will be participating in the month-long promotion.

To see a full list of participating museums and for more information be sure to visit the San Diego Museum Council website.

3. Santee’s Mast Park Reopens After Year-Long, $10M Renovation

A popular park in Santee -- and the community's oldest park, at that -- reopened Saturday after being closed for a year-long renovation that has readied the park to "serve the next generation."

Mast Park – located at 9125 Carlton Hills Blvd., near the San Diego River – closed on Dec. 4, 2018, to undergo extensive upgrades to many of its amenities. For nearly 14 months, construction crews had been hard at work renovating the public space.

4. Firefighters, EMTs Join Fight Against Human Trafficking

Thousands of firefighters and paramedics throughout San Diego County are joining the fight against human trafficking.

As part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, District Attorney Summer Stephan announced a new program Wednesday, designed to teach first responders how to recognize red flags.

5. ‘Kids Have Ownership of Their Creativity’: Nonprofit Gets Grant to Put Music in Class

“When we have guitars and ukuleles in the classroom, we have a way for kids to engage in learning in a social context.” San Diego-based nonprofit, Guitars in the Classroom, will be able to spread their musical reach to more classrooms in San Diego County–-- thanks to a $5,700-dollar grant from the City of San Diego.

The nonprofit received the grant in front of a group of guitar-playing students at Jefferson Elementary School in North Park.