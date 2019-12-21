In Case You Missed It: San Diego Good News for Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

Hundreds of deserving families are finding financial relief ahead of the holidays through the 32nd annual Food and Toy Distribution Drive.

More than 3,000 gifts were donated for boys and girls from San Diego and Imperial counties. Event organizers said they had enough food and presents for 650 families. NBC 7’s Lauren Coronado spoke with organizers.

2. Ambulance Company Helps Hospital Patient, 12, Get Home for the Holiday

Meliena Pillai has not been home for almost 2 years. The 12-year-old suffers from cerebral palsy and getting around is very difficult. Meliena can’t move on her own. She can’t talk. She’s completely dependent on others.

American Medical Response reunites families for free during the holidays through its Sentimental Journey program. Meliena’s family was chosen this year. An ambulance picked her up at the hospital and drove her to the family’s Otay Ranch home where family and friends were waiting. NBC 7’s Joe Little has the full story.

3. Humpback Whales Mark Hump Day to Remember: Crew

A whale-watching crew got a lucky glimpse at a massive mammal showing off Wednesday, taking Hump Day to a whole new level. Check out the video.

4. San Diego Padres Unveil Plans for a Team-Themed Lobby at Rady Children’s Hospital

It may not be baseball season, but the San Diego Padres hit a home run at Rady Children's Hospital Wednesday: the team unveiled plans to turn a lobby at the hospital into a Friars-themed space.

5. Carlsbad Preschoolers Learn the Gift of Giving

“They loved coming in with the presents. They tell us what they got the person, the name of the person and it’s such a great thing.” Preschoolers at Discovery Isle in Carlsbad learned about their local community through an unexpected hands-on teaching experience: buying Christmas gifts for families in need.