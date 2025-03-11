The man responsible for torching the site of a shuttered popular country bar in Mission Valley on Christmas Day changed his plea on Monday, a court official told NBC 7.

Joel Humphrey, who was 47 at the time of the fire, was arrested on New Years Eve for, "recklessly starting a fire to the abandoned business," San Diego police said at the time.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to unlawfully causing a fire of a structure, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to three years. He is due back in court for sentencing on April 8.

The building in the 5350 block of Mission Center Road was quickly engulfed by flames by 10 a.m. on the holiday morning. Video from the scene showed flames coming from the building, and black smoke billowing into the sky, which could be seen from nearby streets, as well as Interstates 8 and 15.

This is the second time the former In Cahoots Dance Hall & Saloon building has caught fire in the past couple of months.

In late October, the former country bar — which has been closed since 2018 — and the building next to it caught fire. Viewers as far south as Bankers Hill called NBC 7 to report smells of smoke. Fire crews remained at the scene for more than 10 hours.

"We didn't go inside because the structure was limited and compromised from the fire before," SDFD Battalion Chief Craig Newell said on Christmas Day. Instead, fire crews let the structure burn and focused on protecting the surrounding buildings.

No one was inside the building at the time, and no one was hurt, fire officials said. Crews stayed on the scene for a couple of hours to make sure the flames were completely out.

San Diego Police said Humphrey is not believed to be connected to the October fire. That incident is still under investigation.