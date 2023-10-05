San Diego

In Between The Notes Concert – A Collaborative All-female Jazz Concert

October 23 at UC San Diego Park & Market (Guggenheim Theatre) - Downtown San Diego

Enjoy an electrifying night of jazz music at UC San Diego Park & Market, downtown San Diego! Get ready to groove to the soulful tunes of 3 female-led jazz ensembles. These talented musicians will captivate you with their exceptional skills and improvisations. From classic jazz standards to modern compositions, this concert promises to take you on a musical journey like no other. So mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this incredible event!

October 23

5pm-8:30pm

UC San Diego Park & Market (Guggenheim Theatre)

1100 Market Street

San Diego, CA 92101

Schedule

  • 5:00-6:00 PM: Welcome Reception with delectable finger food courtesy of Senses Human Bistro
  • 6:00-7:30 PM: Concert at the Guggenheim
  • 7:30 PM onward: Meet and Greet at Senses Human Bistro

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here!

Featuring Jazz Vocalists

  • Allison Adams
  • Lorraine Hussey
  • Whitney Shay

Instrumentalists

  • Melonie Grinnell on Piano
  • Evona Wascinski on Bass
  • Laurel Grinnell on Drums
  • Lori Bell on Flute
  • Jamie Shadowlight on Violin
  • Monette Marino on Percussion

About the Curator, Irving Flores

A luminary in the world of jazz, Irving Flores has dedicated his life to the art form. Recognized for his exemplary touch on the keys, Flores is not just a pianist but a bridge between budding artists and the grand stage. His vision and dedication have played an instrumental role in curating this event, ensuring that every note and melody creates a lasting impact.

