In Between The Notes Concert – A Collaborative All-female Jazz Concert

Enjoy an electrifying night of jazz music at UC San Diego Park & Market, downtown San Diego! Get ready to groove to the soulful tunes of 3 female-led jazz ensembles. These talented musicians will captivate you with their exceptional skills and improvisations. From classic jazz standards to modern compositions, this concert promises to take you on a musical journey like no other. So mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this incredible event!
October 23
5pm-8:30pm
UC San Diego Park & Market (Guggenheim Theatre)
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
1100 Market Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Schedule
- 5:00-6:00 PM: Welcome Reception with delectable finger food courtesy of Senses Human Bistro
- 6:00-7:30 PM: Concert at the Guggenheim
- 7:30 PM onward: Meet and Greet at Senses Human Bistro
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here!
Local
Featuring Jazz Vocalists
- Allison Adams
- Lorraine Hussey
- Whitney Shay
Instrumentalists
- Melonie Grinnell on Piano
- Evona Wascinski on Bass
- Laurel Grinnell on Drums
- Lori Bell on Flute
- Jamie Shadowlight on Violin
- Monette Marino on Percussion
About the Curator, Irving Flores
A luminary in the world of jazz, Irving Flores has dedicated his life to the art form. Recognized for his exemplary touch on the keys, Flores is not just a pianist but a bridge between budding artists and the grand stage. His vision and dedication have played an instrumental role in curating this event, ensuring that every note and melody creates a lasting impact.