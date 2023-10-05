In Between The Notes Concert – A Collaborative All-female Jazz Concert

Enjoy an electrifying night of jazz music at UC San Diego Park & Market, downtown San Diego! Get ready to groove to the soulful tunes of 3 female-led jazz ensembles. These talented musicians will captivate you with their exceptional skills and improvisations. From classic jazz standards to modern compositions, this concert promises to take you on a musical journey like no other. So mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this incredible event!

October 23

5pm-8:30pm

UC San Diego Park & Market (Guggenheim Theatre)

1100 Market Street

San Diego, CA 92101

Schedule

5:00-6:00 PM: Welcome Reception with delectable finger food courtesy of Senses Human Bistro

6:00-7:30 PM: Concert at the Guggenheim

7:30 PM onward: Meet and Greet at Senses Human Bistro

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here!

Featuring Jazz Vocalists

Allison Adams

Lorraine Hussey

Whitney Shay

Instrumentalists

Melonie Grinnell on Piano

Evona Wascinski on Bass

Laurel Grinnell on Drums

Lori Bell on Flute

Jamie Shadowlight on Violin

Monette Marino on Percussion

About the Curator, Irving Flores

A luminary in the world of jazz, Irving Flores has dedicated his life to the art form. Recognized for his exemplary touch on the keys, Flores is not just a pianist but a bridge between budding artists and the grand stage. His vision and dedication have played an instrumental role in curating this event, ensuring that every note and melody creates a lasting impact.