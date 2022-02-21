Imperial Beach

Imperial Beach Shoreline Reopens

Beaches from the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue in Imperial Beach are open again

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A water contact closure for the Imperial Beach shoreline has been lifted, county health officials said.

The reopening Sunday included beaches from the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue in Imperial Beach.

"Recent water quality testing has confirmed that the ocean water is safe for recreational use along the Imperial Beach shoreline following recent sewage impacts," the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality said.

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are also safe for water contact, the department said.


