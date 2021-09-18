Imperial Beach Pier Reopens After Five-Day Closure

Imperial Beach Pier reopened Saturday after being closed for five days because of the loss of a piling.

Imperial Beach officials informed the Port of San Diego at around 6:30 p.m. Monday that a pier piling could be seen floating in the water, according to port public information officer Brianne Mundy Page.

Due to the apparent structural damage, Imperial Beach lifeguards closed the pier to the public out of an abundance of caution for public safety, City Manager Andy Hall said.

An inspection and analysis determined the pier's structural integrity was not diminished and is safe for the public to use, Mundy Page said.

The port's engineering department and consultants were still working on a repair schedule for the broken piling. It remains undetermined what caused the piling to break but it was likely due to surf and environmental conditions, Mundy Page said.