Imperial Beach

Imperial Beach Mayor Calls for Investigation of Attack on Protesters

By City News Serivce

siren-generic-3-cc
NBC 4 New York

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina requested Sunday that the San Diego Sheriff's Department investigate an attack on peaceful protesters and deem the incident a hate crime.

The Imperial Beach protest was one of many demonstrations throughout San Diego County on Sunday which opposed racism, inequality within the justice system and police brutality against people of color.

The action occurred Sunday afternoon at the Imperial Beach Pier Plaza during a peaceful protest, Dedina said over Twitter.

"We cannot allow the ugly legacy of violent racism and white supremacy to continue in our beach city," the mayor wrote.

No further information was provided regarding the attack and the sheriff's department was unavailable for comment as of Sunday evening.

Local

San Diego County Jun 6

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Over 8K Cases, Nearly 300 Deaths as More Activities Allowed

Mission Bay 11 mins ago

East and West Mission Bay Parks to Reopen After Closure Due to COVID-19

All the other Black Lives Matter protests throughout the county were reported to be peaceful.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Imperial BeachMayorprotestSerge Dedina
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us