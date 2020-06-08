Imperial Beach Mayor Calls for Investigation of Attack on Protesters

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina requested Sunday that the San Diego Sheriff's Department investigate an attack on peaceful protesters and deem the incident a hate crime.

The Imperial Beach protest was one of many demonstrations throughout San Diego County on Sunday which opposed racism, inequality within the justice system and police brutality against people of color.

The action occurred Sunday afternoon at the Imperial Beach Pier Plaza during a peaceful protest, Dedina said over Twitter.

On behalf behalf of the @CityofIB I request that the @SDSheriff investigate the violent assault on peaceful protestors at the Imperial Beach Pier Plaza this afternoon. We cannot allow the ugly legacy of violent racism and white supremacy to continue in our beach city. — Serge Dedina (@Serge4IBMayor) June 8, 2020

"We cannot allow the ugly legacy of violent racism and white supremacy to continue in our beach city," the mayor wrote.

No further information was provided regarding the attack and the sheriff's department was unavailable for comment as of Sunday evening.

All the other Black Lives Matter protests throughout the county were reported to be peaceful.