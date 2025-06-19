Federal agents detain people near Home Depot in Hollywood

What to Know Federal agents detained several people Thursday outside a Home Depot in Hollywood.

Agents in protective vests marked Border Patrol and Police HSI were seen in a parking lot near the store.

Witnesses said the agents heavily armed and detaining day laborers outside the store.

Federal agents also were seen on a road outside Dodger Stadium.

On Wednesday, at least six people were detained in an immigration enforcement operation in Pasadena at a bus stop.

Video appeared to show armed federal agents detaining several people Thursday morning near a Home Depot in Hollywood.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The video recorded in the 5600 block of Sunset Boulevard shows agents in protective gear taking at least three men into custody. The men were escorted by agents to one of at least three white vans parked on a street near the home improvement store.

A separate video posted by immigration rights advocacy group Unión del Barrio showed agents in protective vests marked "Border Patrol," "Federal Agent" and "Police HSI," initials indicating Homeland Security Investigations, at the scene in a parking lot.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Details about the law enforcement activity was not immediately available from federal authorities. A witness told NBC News the multiple federal law enforcement vehicles arrived at about 7:20 a.m. near the Home Depot. Agents took nearly two dozen people into custody, the witness said.

Witnesses said the agents were "heavily armed and taking day laborers."

NBCLA has not confirmed how many people were detained. Details about the federal law enforcement operation were not immediately available.

Later Thursday morning, federal agents were seen on a street outside Dodger Stadium Gate E. It was not immediately clear whether their presence was connected to the Hollywood law enforcement activity.

Los Angeles Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, who was at the site, said the federal agents appeared to be using the location as a staging area.

Six people were detained by federal agents in Pasadena on Wednesday prompting community members to speak out against the recent immigration activity. Tracey Leong reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on June 18, 2025.

Immigration enforcement operations reported around Southern California sparked days of protests this month in Los Angeles and other communities. The Department of Homeless Security has said the operations, including ICE raids at businesses, will continue as part of the Trump administration's mass deportation plan, a central promise of his presidential campaign.

On Wednesday, at least six people were detained in an immigration enforcement operation in Pasadena at a bus stop.

In Pico Rivera on Tuesday, an operation led to a protest that included about 100 people later that evening. ICE agents conducted raids at multiple sites in the city, including a Food 4 Less store on Whittier Boulevard and a Lowe's home improvement store in the 8600 block of Washington Boulevard.

It was not clear how many people were detained.

In a statement Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said agents are on the streets daily.

Newly released surveillance footage shows the moment immigration officers detained a 20-year-old U.S. citizen in the parking lot of a Walmart in Pico Rivera. Alex Rozier reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and agents are on the streets every day, prioritizing public safety by locating, arresting, and removing criminal alien offenders and immigration violators from our neighborhoods," ICE’s statement read. "All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and if found removable by final order, removed from the U.S."

President Trump said Sunday in a social media post that he has directed federal immigration authorities to expand operations in Los Angeles and other cities.

The administration has highlighted arrests involving undocumented individuals with violent crime convictions. Those who have been caught up in the nationwide raids include asylum seekers, people who overstayed their visas and migrants awaiting their day in immigration court.

The vast majority of resulting protests have been in part of downtown Los Angeles near federal buildings, including a federal detention center. Marines and federalized National Guard troops were sent to LA by the Trump administration over objections from state and local leaders.

California is home to 10.6 million immigrants, more than any other state, according to the Public Policy Institute of California. The Pew Research Center estimates that 1.8 million immigrants in California were undocumented in 2022, a figure that dropped from 2.8 million in 2007.

Most of the state's immigrant population is in large coastal counties, like Los Angeles County, where about 3.5 million people -- or about 35 percent of the county's population -- are immigrants, according to the 2024 State of Immigrants in Los Angeles County report from the USC Dornsife research institute. There are about 809,000 undocumented immigrants in Los Angeles County, which has a population of 9.6 million, according to the report.