Immigration rights protesters stop traffic on I-5 near National Ave

By Christina Bravo

Dozens of protesters briefly walked onto Interstate 5 near National Avenue on Monday evening.

The demonstrators could be seen around 4:40 p.m. holding the flags of Mexico and other countries as well as signs opposing President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

California Highway Patrol was stopping traffic on both northbound and southbound Interstate 5 at Cesar Chavez Parkway. By 5:15 p.m., the group had exited the freeway and traffic lanes were reopened.

Over the weekend, several rallies were held in San Diego to protest recent crackdowns on immigration and the president’s plans for mass deportation. 

Similar demonstrations were being held across the country, including in Los Angeles where a large protest blocked the 101 Freeway and prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to declare a "non-permitted demonstration."

