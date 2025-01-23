‘We are not scared': Leaders in the East Bay vow to protect immigrants

In Alameda County on Wednesday, elected and community leaders said they're standing united in their goal to protect immigrant families from President Donald Trump's promise of mass deportations.

"Oakland is united today. We are well prepared. We are not scared," Unity Council CEO Chris Iglesias said. "We will protect our immigrant families and we will continue to thrive no matter who is president."

During a news conference, state Sen. Jesse Arreguin said the state Senate is allocating $50 million through emergency legislation to fund the legal fight against Trump's recently signed executive orders that the leaders feel are unconstitutional.

Arreguin said he's also introduced new legislation that would make all hospitals and health care buildings sanctuary areas that would be off limits from ICE raids.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Immigrants are the backbone of our state, our state's economy," he said. "Immigrants pay $8.5 billion in state and local taxes and are really the lifeblood of our state's economy…There will be a spotlight on California because of who we are and what we stand for."

This all comes two days after Trump removed long-standing limitations on where immigration agents can make arrests, meaning agents can now make arrests at churches and schools.

The Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) said it intends to remain a sanctuary district, adding that it's prepared for the fight.

"We need to ensure that our staff is ready for any sort of incident that comes their way," OUSD Chief Academic Officer Sondra Aguilera said. "We have taken these steps since the day we got back from winter break."

Sasha Ritzie Hernandez spent 20 years as an undocumented immigrant before finding a path to citizenship. Now she is working to help other immigrant families and LGBTQ youth, who she says are under attack by the new administration.

"We are looking at this intersectionality where we serve families who are part of the LGBTQ community but are also undocumented," she said. "The fear and the vulnerability just becomes so much higher."

Oakland and Alameda County leaders echoed the commitment to protect their entire community, regardless of immigration status.

"We should stand in our power and be prepared over the next coming years," Alameda County Supervisor Nikki Fortunato Bas said.