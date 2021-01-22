Covid-19

Immigrant Family Contracts COVID-19, Afraid to Ask For Help

By Amber Frias

An Escondido mother says she is living a nightmare now that her entire family is sick with the coronavirus. 

Ivon Bazan said her 32-year-old husband was the first in the family to develop symptoms. Soon after she began feeling sick, then her 2-year-old baby developed a fever, and just like that her two other kids, ages 11 and 20, fell victim to the coronavirus.

COVID-19 has ravaged the family both physically and financially. Bazan said she's been unemployed since last May when her job at a movie theatre came to an end. And due to his disabilities, her husband is also unemployed. The family relied on occasional food sales Bazan did over Facebook. 

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 2nd Vaccination Site Opens, Highest COVID-Related ICUs to Date

North County 19 mins ago

Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection with Park Fire in Carlsbad

Both Bazan and her husband are undocumented. She said she feels desperate as her bills begin to pile up. The family is ineligible for any federal aid, and Bazan, like many immigrants living in the shadows, said she is afraid to ask for help. 

“These stories are unfortunately all too common in our county,” said Erin Tsuromoto-Grassi, regional policy director at Alliance San Diego.

Another challenge for the family is the U.S. government's public charge rule that went into effect last February.

“Public charge is a determination made by the federal government about whether or not you're likely to be dependent on government assistance," said Tsurumoto-Grassi. "That can be used to determine whether or not you're eligible to get a green card."

Bazan said that's one of the reasons she's avoided asking for any sort of assistance.

But there are other was to get help, according to Tsurumoto-Grassi.

“The fear is real and I don't want to minimize that but there is help out there for folks and there are trusted agencies like Alliance San Diego that can help,” said Tsuromoto-Grassi.

Help that could be the lifeline the Bazan family says they desperately need.

Alliance San Diego is a community group that helps connect people in need with resources available in the community.

This article tagged under:

Covid-19Undocumented Immigrants
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us