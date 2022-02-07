Immigration

‘I'm No Longer Afraid': After Living Undocumented for 20 Years, an Immigrant Gets His Visa

Salvador Candia first crossed into the United States risking his life in the desert. During these years he did the hardest jobs and for more than two decades he always thought that living without fear was a dream.

By Tania Luviano and Fabiola Berriozábal

Migrante obtiene documentos legales tras 20 años
T20/Tania Luviano

This story was originally reported by NBC 7’s sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article in Spanish, click here.

Getting to be in the country legally is the dream of millions of undocumented immigrants and those who achieve it assure that it is not an easy path.

But the sacrifices are worth it, says Salvador Candia, a Mexican who says that today his life has no limits.

Candia's story is an example of what millions of immigrants go through seeking to get out of the shadows in which they live by being in this country without documents.

"I still can't believe the truth," says Salvador Candia, holding up his U.S. visa, "I feel like I came out of the shadows" and from living in fear, doing the hardest jobs, evading the authorities, not knowing on a daily basis if he would return to see his wife and daughter.

Salvador Candia with his family.

Suffering that Candia hoped to leave behind when crossing into Tijuana on January 29, 2022, on his way to his appointment with the immigration authorities in Ciudad Juárez.


"It's uglier when in front of you you hear someone who was denied," he recalls fearfully.

"We have suffered many setbacks, discrimination and racism," he recalls.

But that fear today is joy, and for the first time this Mexican walks through the streets of Chula Vista without having to watch his back. TELEMUNDO 20 was present when he crossed the border.

inmigrante cruza la frontera de tijuana legalmente por primera vez en 20 años
Salvador Candia lining up to cross the San Ysidro Port of Entry from Tijuana to San Diego on February 6, 2022

"I feel that there is no obstacle, if the patrol with the green logo comes, I am no longer afraid."

Salvador's immigration case is very common, according to his lawyer, since his wife, a U.S. citizen, emigrated through it.

The key was that Salvador did not lie to his lawyer. "You can lie to your priest, spouse, but not your lawyer," says Kevin Tracy, his immigration attorney.

For 20 years, Candia lived in fear, not seeing his family even though he was with his mother in Guerrero, Mexico for the last days of her life.

"Yes, it was worth it, it is a sacrifice that we immigrants have to pay," says Candia.

procesión funeral en Guerrero
Candia Family
Salvador Candia did not see his family for many years, but he was able to spend the last days of his life with his mother in Guerrero, Mexico. Here the procession of his burial.

