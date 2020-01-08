rainbow

Illegal Pot Shop Involved in Armed Robbery

Sheriff’s deputies are still searching for the three robbery suspects who held up an unlicensed marijuana dispensary in Rainbow

By Elena Gomez

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for three robbery suspects who allegedly held up employees at an unlicensed marijuana dispensary at gunpoint on Tuesday.

After the employees entered the dispensary in Rainbow, an altercation began with the dispensary’s security guard and one of the suspects was shot, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives investigated the robbery and the illegal marijuana dispensary—seizing all products from the dispensary, according to the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff’s deputies are still looking for the three robbers and are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.

You can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 if you have any information.

