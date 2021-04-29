crash

‘I'll Never Speed Again': Friends of Teens Who Died in Crash Near SeaWorld Recall Deadly Night

“Watching that happen to him, I'll never speed again. Ever."

By Amber Frias

Flags, photos, flowers continue to mark the place where Kulten Sargent and Ava Bender lost their lives in a fatal crash last week. 

"He was [like] my brother,” said Nathan Cargo, one of Kulten Sargent’s friends. “I did everything with him. I have so many memories of the good times we spent together with the boys."

The teens were part of a group of friends who were hanging out in the area. 

“We were at a bonfire and we were switching locations because the place we were at closed early,” said Sandy Nichols, one of Kulten Sargent’s friends. 

Kulten Sargent, 17, was driving with Ava Bender, 18, in one car. According to his friends, the two had recently met. 

“He met Ava and fell head over heels immediately,” said Nichols. “He loved this girl and that made me so happy. That was our last conversation."

Just a few minutes after that last conversation at the bonfire, Nichols says the group decided to head out towards Ventura Cove. Kulten Sargent and Ava Bender left first. 

“He was a couple of seconds ahead of me,” said Nichols. “I heard it. I was right behind him, about five seconds maybe."

According to police, it was around 9:30 p.m. when Kulten Sargent lost control of the truck he was driving, struck a light pole and a street light.

“I didn't realize it was him,” said Nichols. “I looked at my friend and I was like, 'Oh shoot' and then I saw the truck wrapped around the pole and realized it was his. That's when I started to freak out."

Both Kulten Sargent and Ava Bender died at the scene. Police believe Kulten Sargent may have been speeding when he lost control. 

“It's a sucky thing to watch, but I know he taught me a lesson on not to speed because me and him both had a need to speed,” said Zach Cussick, one of Sargent’s friends. “Watching that happen to him, I'll never speed again. Ever."

A grim lesson that has changed the lives of three boys now missing one of their best friends. 

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Sargent and Bender family. 

