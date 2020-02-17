Downtown San Diego

Iconic Spreckels Theatre Downtown on the Market

After 58 years, the Downtown building was put up for sale.

170291972
Bloomberg via Getty Images

The famous Spreckels Theatre building in Downtown San Diego was officially put on the market on Saturday. The building, which is found on 121 Broadway, hasn't been sold in nearly 60 years.

Longtime owner Jacquelyn Littlefield died at the age of 96 in Jan. 2019. Her family purchased the property in 1962 and during that time, Littlefield rejected offers from developers to tear the building down in place of other businesses.

The iconic building was first established in 1912.

Local

Obituary 12 hours ago

Civic, Religious Leader Rev. George Walker Smith Dies at 91

san marcos 13 hours ago

Local Young BMX Rider’s High Flying Stunt

For now, the theater remains open. Its next showing will be Saturday, Feb. 29 when it hosts Pee-Wee's Big Adventure 35th Anniversary tour.

This article tagged under:

Downtown San Diegotheatersaletheatre
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us