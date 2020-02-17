Iconic Spreckels Theatre Downtown on the Market

The famous Spreckels Theatre building in Downtown San Diego was officially put on the market on Saturday. The building, which is found on 121 Broadway, hasn't been sold in nearly 60 years.

Longtime owner Jacquelyn Littlefield died at the age of 96 in Jan. 2019. Her family purchased the property in 1962 and during that time, Littlefield rejected offers from developers to tear the building down in place of other businesses.

The iconic building was first established in 1912.

For now, the theater remains open. Its next showing will be Saturday, Feb. 29 when it hosts Pee-Wee's Big Adventure 35th Anniversary tour.