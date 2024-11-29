Iconic Imperial Beach Pier reopens in time for post-holiday walks

Imperial Beach’s iconic pier was reopened in time for hundreds of people to take that ever-so-important post-Thanksgiving walk.

The Port of San Diego closed the pier for a few days beginning last week to conduct repairs and replace a couple pilings beneath the pier. The Port rented a helicopter to lift several pilings into place.

“Watching the helicopter doing the pier renovation. That was that was pretty interesting,” said Wayne Vernon.

The Port completed the major work, but smaller projects are still underway. Several deck boards are expected to be replaced and utility work underneath the pier will take a few more days. The Port warned there could still be partial or full closures for shorter periods of time.

“I appreciate it that they are going to keep it safe for us to be able to keep using it,” said Jennifer McCandless who was walking her children on the pier Friday.

“It keeps it going for the generations coming,” said Raul Haro of National City. “There's so much history on this pier. I mean, you look at the deck.”

It’s weathered and worn from where people have walked for decades. It’s also weathered from years and years of constant pounding from waves.