ICE agents conduct operation at popular Italian restaurant in South Park

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were conducting "worksite enforcement operations" at a popular Italian restaurant in San Diego's South Park neighborhood on Friday, the federal agency confirmed to NBC 7.

The operations happened at Buona Forchetta and Enoteca Buona Forchetta restaurants, according to ICE spokesperson Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe.

Witnesses say authorities arrived at the restaurant on Beech Street around 4 p.m. Video from the scene shows a crowd of people surrounding several law enforcement officers outside the location.

"When I arrived, I saw that the workers were all sitting in chairs. They had plastic handcuffs around them," activist Pedro Rios with the American Friends Service Committee said. "The ones that they took out, they not only placed handcuffs on them, but they also put chains on their legs as they were boarded onto the vehicles that transported them out of the area."

ICE said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.