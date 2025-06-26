93% of people detained by ICE have no violent criminal conviction, data shows

The vast majority of people detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement so far this fiscal year have not been convicted of a violent crime, according to new data from the Cato Institute, marking a contrast with President Donald Trump’s administration’s stated goal of prioritizing violent criminals for deportation.

From Oct. 1, 2024, when the fiscal year began, through mid-June, ICE booked 204,297 people into detention, the data shows. Of those, 93% were never convicted of a violent offense and 65% had no criminal conviction whatsoever, according to the Cato Institute. Of those with convictions, most were traffic or immigration-related, the data shows.

As of June 1, ICE had 7,781 immigrants with no criminal convictions in detention, compared to 858 just before Trump took office in January, the data shows. Interior arrests of those without a criminal conviction or pending charge averaged about 32 a day in early January, but increased roughly 14-fold to approximately 453 a day by early June, according to the Cato Institute.

ICE did not respond to request for comment on these figures or the administration’s strategy in detentions.

“They're not going after criminals. Clearly, they're going after people with a different color skin,” said immigration attorney Sergio Siderman, pointing to the administration’s quota of 3,000 arrests per day.

“There's no way you're going to hit that number without taking in a large number of very law abiding citizens,” Siderman said. “There just aren't that many criminals in the United States that are immigrants.”

One of those thousands of people detained without a conviction is Genaro Carreto. In March, ICE agents arrested him during a traffic stop in San Diego's City Heights neighborhood, pulling him from his vehicle in front of his children as he drove them to school. He is undocumented but has no criminal history.

"It was terrible because I'm not used to that. I've never had that happen. I've never been detained like that," Carreto said in Spanish. "It hurt me. It hurt my soul when I talked to my kids while I was detained."

"Those moments will stay in the memories of my children, and that hurts a lot," he continued. "When the officer stopped me, I asked what crime I had committed, why they stopped me, and they never gave me an answer. Nothing."

When Carreto's relative, a fifth grade girl named Sarita, was assigned to give a speech to her class in May, she chose the topic of mass deportation because it's close to her family's heart.

"Thousands and thousands of undocumented people get separated from their families every single day," Sarita told her classmates. "You might say, 'Well, it's criminals,' but that's not right. Because if they're only taking criminals, why do they go look for them working under the burning sun?"

"How am I supposed to focus in school knowing that at any minute that they can deport my parents and family?" she asked through tears.

Beyond the impact to families, Siderman said the economic effects of the deportation effort — particularly raids at workplaces and farms — have been widespread and continue to grow.

“How are you going to rebuild your cities like Pacific Palisades or Malibu when you don't have construction crews, when you don't have people that can work? How are you going to pick strawberries and watermelons?” he asked.

“Most of the food that is produced in the United States is in California, and they're focusing a lot of their enforcement efforts on California,” Siderman added.