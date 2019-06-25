Witnesses Claim Ice Cream Truck Struck Pedestrian as It Crashed Into a Logan Heights Police Station

An ice cream truck crashed into a power box and the wall of a police station in the downtown area Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The crash happened just outside the SDPD Central Division Station on Imperial Avenue in Logan Heights.

Police said the truck was going 40 to 50 mph when the brakes went out.

Witnesses told police the ice cream truck driver allegedly cut through Thrifty, a gas station on the intersection of 25th Street and Imperial Avenue, at 6:30 p.m. and then hit a pedestrian.

The driver of the truck said the pedestrian in question was a passenger who jumped out of the vehicle as it crashed. That person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still trying to confirm which account is the truth. Investigators say they may be able to answer the question by looking at surveillance footage from their own station. The only thing slowing them down is the power outage.

Nearly 50 customers were without power, including at least two businesses, according to San Diego Gas and Electric's power outage map.

Affected customers are expected to regain power by 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, SDG&E said.

The ice cream truck had an address printed on the side of the driver’s door to Tropical Ice Cream, which is less than a quarter-mile away from the crash site.

Tire marks could be seen on the sidewalk outside of the police station. Multiple patrol cars were parked near the truck, which was surrounded by caution tape.

Another law enforcement vehicle blocked off a portion of Imperial Avenue.

A utility truck with SDG&E was parked immediately behind the crashed ice cream truck. Crews could be seen inspecting the damage.

SDPD, San Diego Fire-Rescue, and SDG&E are responding to the scene.

No other information was available.