All lanes of Interstate 5 near state Route 56 were shut down Monday afternoon, Caltrans said.

NBC 7 was working to gather more information on what caused the closure. Caltrans sited police activity in a post on X.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.