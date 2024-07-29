San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

‘I was really scared': Fire displaces two families in Paradise Hills

“I was shaking, I’ve never, this is the first time that I experienced something like this, so I was lucky that all my family was with me."

By Jeanette Quezada

San Diego Fire is investigating a duplex fire in Paradise Hills that sent one person to the hospital and displaced two families.

“I was really scared because I got scared that the fire was getting worse and that the fire got into our house,” Elisa Medina said.  

San Diego Fire said their crews responded to the call shortly after 6 p.m. about a fire in a duplex on the 6000 block of Pinecrest.

Elisa Medina is grateful she and her family are safe after a fire nearly destroyed their home.

The fire broke out at the duplex unit next door.

“Nobody was at home, just one lady who is handicapped, so she cannot walk, so all the neighbors broke the window and took her out, because there was nobody at home, just her,” Elisa Medina said.

San Diego fire said when crews arrived, they made entry into the home through a window and pulled the woman out before the fire got to her.

She was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

“They pulled her out and that’s when Fire got here so they started doing CPR because she was unconscious,” Medina said.

San Diego Fire said the unit where the fire started was destroyed.

Medina’s home also took some damage.

“In my house, saw damage. I know that in the neighbor’s house basically all of the apartment up there is damaged. But, right now, in my house, it’s the kitchen. But there’s smoke in all the house,” Medina said.

Although they were displaced, she’s grateful her family is well and she was able to rescue her best friend.

“My baby…his name is Zimba…he’s right here.”

San Diego Fire said they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

