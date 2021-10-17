‘I Think That It Is a Very Wise Thing to Do': U.S. to Ease Air Travel Restrictions for Fully Vaccinated Foreign Travelers

The United States will ease air travel restrictions starting Nov. 8 for fully vaccinated travelers from dozens of countries, the White House said Friday.

Travelers from many European countries, China, Iran and others will be included in the new policy.

The new rules were confirmed on Friday by White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz in a tweet.

The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8. This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent. https://t.co/uaDiVrjtqi — Kevin Munoz (@KMunoz46) October 15, 2021

Foreign travelers from the countries where the ban is now lifted will be required to show proof of vaccination of a World Health Organization approved vaccine, which includes the U.S. FDA fully approved vaccines and those with an emergency use authorization, before boarding a U.S. bound flight.

Along with the proof of vaccination, a negative Covid test within 72-hours will be required.

Unvaccinated U.S. Citizens will now need to take a test within 24-hours of departure and again upon arrival in the U.S.

“I think that it is a very wise thing to do, I’d love to see America fully reopen back up again and be wise about it,” U.S. traveler Ray Gonzalez said.

The positive economic impact of easing restrictions on air travel is expected to be significant.

The easing of restrictions comes as COVID-19 cases in most states are down from the spike fueled by the Delta variant in the summer of 2021.