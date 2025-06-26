‘I love my city': San Diego FC forward Milan Iloski thriving in his home town

In his first 11 matches with San Diego FC, striker Milan Iloski earned the reputation as a super substitute. He scored five goals, all of them as a 2nd half replacement. His stellar play caused the club a bit of a dilemma:

Do they put him in the starting lineup and see if the production translates or leave him in the role he’s obviously thriving in?

On Monday I asked head coach Mikey Varas which way he was leaning.

“I would never limit a player, into a box. You know, everybody gets opportunities. What you do with those opportunities matters. He's doing really great for us. So, he's putting himself into a position to get starts at some point, and then we'll see how he takes that opportunity.”

On Wednesday night in Vancouver, the Escondido native got his first Major League Soccer start and turned in the game of his life.

Make that 4 goals for Mr. Escondido. pic.twitter.com/lDTeqK9H6n — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) June 26, 2025

Iloski poured in a first half hat trick then added a fourth goal after the break to lead SDFC to a 5-3 win over Vancouver, vaulting San Diego into first place in the Western Conference. It was a phenomenal outing by any measure … except maybe the criteria Iloski invokes.

“It's a great feeling,” says Iloski in a matter-of-fact tone. “I hold myself to a very high standard. I've always said this, and, you know, it's something that, I expect of myself. And, you know, I have no problem saying that.”

Let’s add a bit of context to this game, and his season in general. Vancouver had allowed just eight goals at home for the entire year. Iloski scored four times in 12 minutes.

Milan now has nine goals for the season. Only nine players in the league have found the net more often. But what’s truly remarkable is he’s needed just 292 minutes to score them, an average of a goal every 32 minutes. Lionel Messi, the league’s most renowned goal getter, averages one every 74 minutes.

So, yeah, Milan Iloski is doing something ridiculous right now but he’s quick to credit his teammates for the success, specifically Anders Dreyer. The All-Star assisted on three goals, including the one where Milan may have slightly surprised even himself.

“I think my favorite and probably toughest is the header (his 3rd tally of the night). I'm not known for scoring goals on my head, I would say, so it’s a little funny I’ve scored in two in a row now,” says Iloski, who also used his noggin for a goal in his last game against Minnesota. “It's a great ball by Anders. I feel like if I can score goals like that and add that to my arsenal then it'll only help me as a striker to be even more dangerous.”

It's a skill he’s been honing recently thanks to all the work we don’t get to see on a daily basis at practice.

“Just a couple weeks ago, me and Marcus (Ingvarsten, a fellow SDFC forward) were working on headers. So, once again going back to my teammates, helping me on the training pitch, helping me in the match to set me up for chances.”

San Diegans love it when San Diegans have sporting success, especially for their hometown teams. Iloski has felt the love since arrived.

“I'm so humbled by it. I think, you know, I don't I don't deserve it, honestly. And the support since I got here, even before the goals, before anything, it's truly so humbling for me. And, yeah, of course, my family, going back home to this thing, it makes me … it gets me emotional because I love my city, and I love my family very much. And, you know, it brings me a lot of pride to make them proud.”

Iloski is loan from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, an agreement that’s supposed to expire at the end of July. Something tells me that deal will be renegotiated, and we can get used to seeing plenty more highlight reel moments in America’s Finest City.