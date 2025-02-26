NBC 7 has gained access to the arrest warrant for Yolanda Marodi, who is accused of stabbing her wife, a Cal Fire captain, to death last week at their home in Ramona.

The warrant contains chilling details, including the fact that the slaying was recorded by a home security system, on which the killer can be heard stating, "You should have thought about that before," while the victim pleaded for her life.

NBC 7 learned new details on Monday about a previous killing that landed Yolanda in prison from February 2004 to November 2013. Yolanda Olejniczak, as she was then known, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the October 2000 stabbing death of her first spouse, James Olejniczak, in San Bernardino County, according to court documents.

The warrant for Yolanda's arrest in connection to the death of Cal Fire Capt. Rebecca "Becky" Marodi was filed last Friday by Cecilia Markland, an officer with the San Diego County District Attorney's office, who gathered the information from files and reports assembled by investigators with the county's sheriff's department.

The court document details specifics about the killing unknown by the public until now, including the fact that Becky had been stabbed and cut in the neck, chest and abdomen. The attack was reported to 911 at a little before 9 p.m. on Feb. 17 by Marodi's mother, Lorena, who also lived at the home on Rancho Villa Road. Becky was treated by paramedics at the house and brought to Sharp Hospital, where she was pronounced dead roughly 15 minutes later.

While Lorena was being interviewed by county homicide detectives, she said Becky had told her 53-year-old wife, Yolanda, the week prior that she was "ending their marriage," according to the warrant. Although Yolanda was normally home, she was missing the night of the killing, Lorena said, who also told the detectives that the home had Ring video surveillance, which could be reviewed on Lorena's phone.

Becky came home and told me she was leaving me, she met someone else, all the messages were lies. We had a big fight and I hurt her… I'm sorry. From a text the DA's office said was sent by suspect Yolanda Marodi

Detectives watched the video later that night, which, according to the warrant, showed that, at a little after 8 p.m. that evening (about an hour before Lorena called 911):

"a female believed to be Rebecca was seen running across the patio camera angle with a female in a yellow shirt, believed to be Rebecca's wife, Yolanda, chasing after her. A female voice, believed to be Rebecca, is heard yelling out, 'Yolanda! Please…! don't want to die.' Rebecca reappears in the patio camera angle with what appears to be apparent blood on her back. In response to Rebecca's statement of not wanting to die, Yolanda responded, 'You should have thought about that before.' "

According to Markland, Yolanda is seen on the video standing in front of Becky at one point, apparently holding a knife and with what seems to be blood on her arms. Yolanda then ordered Rebecca inside, and the bleeding victim pleaded repeatedly for her attacker to call 911.

The couple then went inside and, at 9:20, the Ring camera at the front door captured Yolanda packing up pets, luggage and other items, then loading them into a silver Chevrolet Equinox SUV, according to the arrest warrant, which goes on to say that detectives later checked with the Department of Homeland Security, which recorded that vehicle passing into Mexico later that night, the last time anybody has a possible record of Yolanda's whereabouts.

Three days after the killing, Markland wrote in the arrest warrant, a witness shared a text with investigators that Yolanda allegedly sent the day after Becky was stabbed to death that said, "Becky came home and told me she was leaving me, she met someone else, all the messages were lies. We had a big fight and I hurt her… I'm sorry."

It's not clear who received the text, but Markland did describe that person in the warrant as a "close friend."

With all that investigative information at her disposal, Markland filed the arrest warrant on Friday, finalizing by saying, "I believe Yolanda stabbed Rebecca Marodi multiple times ultimately causing Rebecca's death."

On Monday, law enforcement officials announced a potential $1,000 reward for tips that lead to Yolanda's arrest. Anyone who might be able to help authorities track her down is being asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Also Monday, firefighters and Ramona neighbors who knew Rebecca raised money for her family.

“Nothing will replace not having her here," said Mindy Monor, who made T-shirts she sold as part of the fundraiser. “It sounds so cliché, but she would literally give the T-shirt off of her back, and what a better way to have one than to honor her."

There were also events Monday at a bar in Temecula and at the Red, White and Blues in Ramona, where the musicians took to the stage donated their tips to the Marodi family. Elsewhere, another group is collecting money to pay for the hay and feed for Marodi's horses.