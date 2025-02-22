‘I don't like Mondays' San Diego school shooter denied parole again

Brenda Spencer, who notably told a reporter she committed the 1979 mass shooting at Grover Cleveland Elementary School because "I don't like Mondays," was denied parole Friday, the sixth time she has been denied parole in the past 32 years.

Spencer was 16 when she killed two people — Principal Burton Wragg and custodian Mike Suchar — and injured nine others on Jan. 29, 1979, by opening fire while students waited for Wragg to open the gates to the campus in San Carlos. Along with the two deceased victims, a police officer and eight children were wounded by the gunfire.

Spencer was charged as an adult and sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison following her guilty pleas to first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon. She's been eligible for parole since 1993, but has been denied release each time.

Following Friday's decision to again deny parole, Spencer, now 62, won't be eligible again until 2028.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office said in a statement that the state Board of Parole Hearings heard from prosecutors, as well as impact statements from three victims, regarding why Spencer should not be released.

"The shock of this brazen crime rippled through the community in San Diego at the time and it continues to hold a place of infamy in the history of mass shootings in our nation," San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement.

"While new laws are in place that can potentially speed up releases for individuals who were convicted as minors, as well as inmates who are over 50 years old, our position is that the totality of the horrific circumstances of this crime and this case do not warrant release and we are gratified that the Parole Board agreed with our position."