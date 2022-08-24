‘I Don't Fear for My Life': Body Left With Threat to Mayor of Tijuana, Police

A body of a woman was found in Tijuana Tuesday, next to a message to the mayor and threats to police, the prosecutor's office said.

The body of a woman was found in the Buenos Aires neighborhood covered in a blanket. Officials said the body appeared to be that of a woman in her 30s.

Officials said it will not change their security strategy.

"I don't fear for my life because my life and that of the people of Tijuana are in the hands of the prosecutor," said Montserrat Caballero, mayor of Tijuana, who reported that she will not increase her personal security.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"There is definitely no direct threat to me, like there was with the governor, that I think is a little more serious and we trust the prosecutor because Tijuana gave him a vote of confidence," Caballero added.

Two elements of the municipal police were also threatened in a message. The Tijuana Public Security Secretary said this has not been the only threat to officers.

"On some other days we have received some other blankets or cardboards, under the same circumstance," said Fernando Sanchez, secretary of Public Security in Tijuana.

They claim that the work of the police against organized crime has these consequences.

"We must understand that also because the work of the municipal police has given results and arrests that may cause these situations," Sánchez said.

However, experts say more should be done as criminal groups seek to pressure authorities.

In Tijuana, there have been 1,247 homicides reported to date and the disputes about organized crime seem to have more of an impact in the region.

"We have a current environment, of a conflict between three criminal groups and their different local groups that operate like franchises for them, but we are in a conflict between the Pacific cartel, or Sinaloa cartel, Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación and the Arellano Felix organization," said Sumano Rodríguez.

Some citizens say that the government has failed to contain the situation.

"Public policies are totally wrong, they are not working as they are supposed to be," said David, a resident of Tijuana.

In the month of August alone, the prosecutor's office has reported 149 homicides in Tijuana. Police estimate that eight out of 10 of these violent acts are related to organized crime and its disputes over territory on Mexico's northern border.

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.