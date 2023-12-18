‘I didn't play games': Mother of 4 credits San Diego Sheriff's reentry program for success

For some people, being released from jail can evoke uncertainty, but for others, it can be a chance to reset and start a new life.

Maribel De la Rosa embraced this opportunity through participation in the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) Reentry programs.

The department's re-entry programs offer anything from art to wellness classes and workshops focused on preparing inmates to re-enter the workforce.

“I knew I had so much time to be there and I wanted to gain as many skills as I could,” said De la Rosa.

Sentenced to three years in jail, and with four kids waiting for her at home, she immediately realized she needed to turn her life around.

“I was focused,” said De la Rosa. “I didn't play games."

She joined a virtual reading program which helped her maintain a relationship with her kids.

“The incarcerated parent gets to read to their child through video and that gets sent home and the books get sent home and the child gets to watch mom or dad,” said De la Rosa.

And, she says, a culinary program changed her life.

“I can coordinate any kind of event from quinceanera, retirement party, baby shower, anything from start to finish,” said De la Rosa. “And I feel like the skills that I learned there, the confidence, and just pushing myself to go out there and do better, I associate it with the culinary program.”

Today De la Rosa owns and manages her very own event-planning company.

“We see so much transformation in them as they participate in our programs,” said Patricia Ceballos, reentry services manager for the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. “Some of them don't know what to expect as they are coming in and as they are walking out they are ready and prepared with a job, resume, more social skills"

Ceballos says a collaboration with over 40 community organizations makes the programs possible.

“We keep Maribel and stories like Maribel’s in mind in creating services and programs to serve people because we know it's not just about the person in front of us but every person they are connected to,” said Ceballos.

De la Rosa not only found success in the programs but she re-established support and love from her family.

“My children support me if we have any speaking engagements,” said De la Rosa. “They support me, they’re willing to come and share their story."

This year, they were recognized by the San Diego County Taxpayers Association for preparing men and women inside their jails for their return to society.