I-8, Southbound I-5 Connector Ramp Closed Tuesday Night

Know about the planned closures before you go

By Renee Schmiedeberg

Traversing the highways Tuesday night? Caltrans crews will close the southbound Interstate 5 connector ramp to Eastbound Interstate 8, plus all of the I-8 freeway at the I-5 interchange on Aug. 16 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., the agency announced.

The closure is taking place due to a road improvement project intended to extend the lifespan of about two miles of the interstate in Mission Valley, Caltrans said.

Detours

Southbound I-5 to Eastbound I-8 Connector Detour

  • Drive south toward Old Town Avenue exit, then turn left toward Moore Street. Turn left on Moore Street to go onto northbound I-5. Then head north toward Eastbound I-8 connector.

Eastbound I-8 at I-5 Interchange

  • Head south on I-5 to northbound SR-163. Continue north to the eastbound I-8 connector.

Caltrans crews have completed all eastbound and westbound paving work, but are now working on electrical work, striping all lanes, installing rumble strips and smoothness grinding in order to make driving on the roads a smoother experience.

For the safety of the crew and the public, crews work at night to lower traffic impacts as less drivers are on the road during those hours.

