I-8 Rest Area’s Year-Long Closure to Begin in March

A restoration project to construct a new sewage treatment system near Pine Valley will shut down an Interstate 8 rest area for a year, Caltrans said.

The I-8 Buckman Springs Safety Roadside Rest Area (SSRA) will undergo a year-long closure that will begin as early as Mar. 2 for the sewer/water systems restoration project funded by the State Highway Operation and Protection Program.

According to Caltrans, the work is needed for the rest area to follow the state and federal water quality standards. This comes after a recent review determined that Caltrans was in violation of the wastewater discharge permit because the groundwater did not meet the standards.

“Closing the Buckman Springs SRRA will impact 110,000 travelers estimated to use the rest area annually as a safe place to stop and re-energize,” said Caltrans Project Manager Clint Peace.

Caltrans said the sewage from the restrooms is treated by a wastewater treatment system and the water quality is routinely tested to meet the current water quality standards.

The $3.4 million project is expected to improve the groundwater quality and efficiency of the water systems.

“Caltrans thanks motorists in advance for their understanding as we undertake these necessary upgrades to bring the facility’s sewage system up to standards and protect local groundwater,” said Peace.

