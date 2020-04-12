buckman springs

I-8 Rest Area Open for Essential Transportation Workers During Renovation

Caltrans began the sewer/water restoration project in February and is slated to finish late spring 2021

By Alisa Barnhill and Sophia McCullough

Essential transportation-related workers will be allowed partial access at an Interstate 8 rest area near Pine Valley as Caltrans constructs a new sewage treatment system, Caltrans said.

The I-8 Buckman Springs Safety Roadside Rest Area (SSRA) is undergoing a year-long closure for the sewer/water systems restoration project funded by the State Highway Operation and Protection Program.

While the restroom facilities will be closed, limited portable restrooms will be available to transportation-related workers beginning Monday, Caltrans said.

According to Caltrans, the $3.4 million project is needed for the rest area to comply with the state and federal water quality standards. This comes after a recent review determined Caltrans was in violation of the wastewater discharge permit because the groundwater did not meet the standards.

“Closing the Buckman Springs SRRA will impact 110,000 travelers estimated to use the rest area annually as a safe place to stop and re-energize,” said Caltrans Project Manager Clint Peace previously, before the statewide shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Caltrans said the sewage from the restrooms is treated by a wastewater treatment system and the water quality is routinely tested to meet the current water quality standards. The project is expected to improve the groundwater quality and efficiency of the water systems.

“Caltrans thanks motorists in advance for their understanding as we undertake these necessary upgrades to bring the facility’s sewage system up to standards and protect local groundwater,” said Peace.

For real-time information on road closures and traffic, click here.

