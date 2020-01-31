I-5 Crash Near Camp Pendleton Shuts Down Traffic on All Lanes

An early-morning crash along northbound Interstate 5 in San Diego’s North County forced the shut-down of all lanes of the busy freeway during Friday's commute.

The California Highway Patrol reported one person had been killed in a collision on I-5 near the Aliso Creek Rest Area just before 6:30 a.m.; preliminary reports said several vehicles were involved in the crash.

A traffic alert was issued at around 6:40 a.m. for all lanes on northbound I-5. Significant traffic delays were expected throughout the morning. At 7 a.m., SkyRanger 7 captured images of the bumper-to-bumper traffic on the freeway.

BREAKING: this is a look at I-5 NB at Las Pulgas north of SR-76. Fatal crash investigation underway. One lane is being opened but expect a lot of slowing in the area. #nbc7 #firstalerttraffic pic.twitter.com/vq6vROEi9M — Ashley Matthews (@ashleyNBC7) January 31, 2020

One lane appeared to be opening up to traffic, but the going was slow.

No other injuries were immediately reported. NBC 7 is working to gather details.