A fourth suspect has been arrested in the death of a Navy sailor on Interstate 15. NBC 7's Danny Freeman has more on how the suspects are connected. (Published 37 minutes ago)

Three men were accused of murder and one woman was charged with accessory after the fact, as the investigation into the shooting death of a Navy man on Interstate 15 continues, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

SW3 Curtis Adams, 21, was shot and killed on Oct. 27 after he and his girlfriend pulled over on I-15 to help who they thought was a stranded driver.

Edson Acuna, 24, was accused of pulling the trigger, killing Adams, by prosecutors in court Wednesday.

Edson’s brother, Brandon, 21, was arrested back in October, while his brother remained at large.

Edson, a U.S. citizen, reportedly fled and hid south of the border until he was found and arrested by Mexican authorities Tuesday.

Harvey Liberato, 24, was arrested on Nov. 8 in connection to the shooting as well, authorities said.

Prosecutors said 38-year-old Susana Galvan was also in the car during the shooting, accusing her of accessory after the fact.

The three men face life in prison without the possibility of parole due to a special circumstance of robbery.

The men were all denied bail.

Brandon and Edson both pleaded not guilty at their arraignments.