I-15, I-8 Connector Closed Following Multi-Vehicle Crash

A multi-vehicle crash is causing some back-up near Normal Heights as crews clean up gravel on a nearby freeway.
Two cars and a motorcycle were involved in a crash shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after what was described as a “slippery substance” was found on the road, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch. That substance was later determined to be loose gravel.
As a result, the westbound I-8 and northbound I-15 connector has been shut down while crews tend to what may have been a spill. It is unclear when it will fully reopen.
CHP did not say if the individuals involved in the crash suffered any injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
