Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremonies 2023

Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a major initiative that Hyundai has been involved with for many years. This year Hyundai will be donating $25 Million dollars across the country in the quest to end Childhood Cancer. San Diego is set to have a Donation Ceremony on Thursday, September 14.

Rady Children’s Alexa’s PLAYC

3685 Kearny Villa Road

San Diego, CA 92123

Thursday, September 14

10 am

Impact Award $100,000

For 25 years, Hyundai Hope On Wheels (HHOW) has been on a quest to end childhood cancer and has become one of the nation’s leading funders of pediatric cancer research. They fuel cutting-edge research, ignite public awareness, and work together with leading partners nationwide to help create a cancer-free future for kids.

HHOW got its start in 1998 when a small group of New England-area Hyundai dealers joined together to support a local children’s hospital. Today, 830+ Hyundai dealers donate a portion of every vehicle purchase to the cause, paired with support from Hyundai Motor America. During its 25th anniversary, HHOW will donate $25 million to the cause of ending pediatric cancer, bringing it to a lifetime total of $225 million given since 1998.

Hyundai's Life-Saving Mission: To help kids fight cancer.

They Achieve this by:

• Funding innovative research and therapy for cures to pediatric cancer

• Serving as a thought leader with partners nationwide

• Creating public awareness of this important cause

To learn more, click here!