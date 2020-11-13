Man Pleads Not Guilty to Killing His Husband, a Chula Vista City Employee

A man accused in the slaying of his husband, a Chula Vista city employee, pleaded not guilty in San Diego County court on Friday.

Daniel Scott Jordan was charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his husband, Kevin Powell, who was found dead inside a home in the Casa de Oro neighborhood in unincorporated La Mesa on Aug. 11.

Jordan was arrested more than a week later in Reno, Nevada and booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility before being extradited to San Diego last week, jail records show.

The criminal complaint alleges Jordan used a knife to kill Powell sometime between Aug. 10 and Aug. 11. A suspected motive has not been disclosed.

Chula Vista police found Powell's body while conducting a welfare check. Powell's supervisor became concerned for his well-being after he didn't show up for his morning meetings at work. The supervisor called the police and asked them to check on him, CVPD said.

The investigation was then turned over to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Jordan is scheduled to next appear in court on Nov. 18 for a bail review hearing. Pre-trial proceedings are scheduled to begin in late December.

According to an online obituary, Powell was a human resources manager for the city of Chula Vista, and also previously worked in similar positions for Contra Costa County, San Diego County and the city of Coronado.