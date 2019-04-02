A man pleaded not guilty to killing his wife in court Tuesday after her body was discovered in her City Heights home in early March.

Abdiaziz Kerow, 48, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Muna Salad Kuri, 36.

“No remorse at all, he doesn't have a heart. He's the devil,” Kuri’s sister, Amiina Salad, said. “He's mocking us -- he literally is, and I know his face. I know the type of person he is, so he's being like, ‘I did it, so what?’”

Dozens of people crowded the hallway outside the courtroom – many of whom said they knew the victim and hoped for justice.

Police Investigate Woman's Death in City Heights

Muna Kuri was found dead in her apartment by her sister, and now police are trying to figure out what happened. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more. (Published Monday, March 4, 2019)

Salad found her sister dead just before 9 a.m. on March 4 at Kuri’s City Heights apartment on Van Dyke Avenue. Salad said she visited her sister because she grew concerned when she didn’t show up to the daycare center where she worked.

"I just found my sister in a house, blood everywhere on the bed... no pulse, no nothing, just laying there cold," Amiina Salad said in March. "I didn’t believe it. It feels like a dream."

Kuri had traumatic injuries to her head and was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

The San Diego Police Department named Kerow, who was initially nowhere to be found, a person of interest the day after Kuri’s body was discovered. Two weeks later, Kerow was found in Panama, arrested, and brought back to San Diego to be booked into county jail.

Kuri, a Somali, came to the United States from Kenya in 2000 and married Kerow in 2014.

Kerow's bail was set at $5 million.

He is expected to return to court on April 12.