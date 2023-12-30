Hurricane, jailhouse interview, political scandal & more: San Diego's notable news moments in 2023

A rare tropical storm hit the region. A husband spoke out for the first time since being accused of murder. A daring rescue freed a trapped dog from 30-foot hole. Sea lions claimed their territory in La Jolla and city leaders tried to address a spiraling homelessness crisis.

There was no shortage of stories that captured San Diego's attention. These stories shaped our lives and changed our perspectives. As the year comes to a close, NBC 7 takes a look back at the most notable moments of 2023 in a one-hour special. Watch in the video player above.

Hurricane Hilary

NBC 7's Omari Fleming shows how Tropical Storm Hilary rainfall could be a gift and a curse.

Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. The powerful storm started as a hurricane and was downgraded just before making its way to San Diego, but not before it prompted state of emergencies and flash flood warnings.

Nathan Fletcher's political scandal

The Timeline of a Scandal: Nathan Fletcher’s 15-year political career came crashing down in a matter of weeks. We take a look back on what happened.

In the spring, a scandal brought down a rising political star.

Former San Diego County supervisor Nathan Fletcher, a local political fixture for 15 years, was set to make a run for the state senate. But his political career came crashing down when a former MTS employee who worked with Fletcher accused him of sexual assault. Fletcher denies all accusations. A legal battle is underway.

Larry Millete sits down with NBC 7

The husband of Maya Millete speaks out in his first on-camera interview since he was charged with 1st degree murder.

Larry Millete, who was arrested for murder after his wife, Maya, disappeared in 2021, defended his name in a jailhouse interview with NBC 7's Alexis Rivas earlier this year. Watch part one above and click the link below for the full interview:

Indy the dog rescued

The dog spent more than three hours down the hole before being rescued by firefighters, reports NBC 7's Brooke Martell

Sometimes the stories we remember most are the ones that make us feel something. NBC 7 followed a daring, hours-long rescue of a German shepherd named Indo who fell into a 30- to 50-foot hall in a South Bay backyard. The pup was a veteran if the sheriff's department in Arizona.

La Jolla sea lions

San Diego sea lions chase beachgoers at La Jolla Cove on July 23, 2023.

Sea life stories often resonate with San Diegans, but one in particular prompted some debate. Video that showed sea lions charging at people at the popular tourist location prompted the age-old San Diego question, "Should the La Jolla Cove be closed to people and used by sea lions only?"

For more of San Diego's most notable stories of 2023, watch the full one-hour special at the top of this page.