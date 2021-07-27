Hungry? Popular Chicken Finger Restaurant Comes to San Marcos

Raising Cane's is opening up shop in San Marcos on Tuesday just in time for National Chicken Finger Day.

The restaurant, serving only chicken finger-based meals, is kicking off its grand opening with a “Lucky 20” drawing for customers ages 13 and older to win free Cane’s for a Year.

Loyal “Caniacs" will want to get in line early. Registration opens at 6:30 a.m. with the official drawing from 7:30 to 8 a.m. The first 100 customers, ages 13 and older, will also receive a free limited-edition Cane's t-shirt.

Raising Cane’s San Marcos officially opens at 9 a.m., with DJ Chino Ingelsias from Channel 93.3 airing live from the new restaurant.

It's not all about the chickens. Saving Pets One at a Time, a local animal rescue organization, will be onsite from 10 a.m. to noon with adoptable dogs and cats looking for a home.

In the afternoon, there will be balloon animals, face painting and an appearance from Mission Hills High School Cheer Team.

Raising Cane’s San Marcos marks the fourth Cane's in San Diego County and 43rd in California alone.