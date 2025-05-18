Hundreds participate in annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride

Every year, hundreds of motorcycle riders come together to raise money for prostate cancer and men's mental health awareness. On Sunday, more than 200 riders gathered along Harbor Drive in downtown San Diego for the annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (DGR).

DGR was first established in 2012 as a global organization. Around the world, the organization said it has more than 120,000 riders spanning more than 100 countries, and has performed more than 1,000 rides since it was founded.

Pieter Loftus is the host of the San Diego Chapter. "Mostly our message is be kind to each other, treat each other well, be excellent. We only get one life so make the most of it," said Loftus.

A suicide assessment published by Lancet Public Health found that a person dies by suicide every 43 seconds around the world, and it's more than likely a man. Additionally, men die from suicide at twice the rate of women.

That's why the men and women of DGR come together every year to take a ride, in the hopes the change they've cultivated over the years will continue to spread.

"Men's mental health isn't a topic that we discuss often," said Fabian Cueuvas, a rider who has participated in at least four other events with DGR. "If we can all pitch in a little bit, I think it'll make a change," added Cueuvas.

DGR, in partnership with the charity organization Movember, raised more than $30,000 at Sunday's event. Globally, nearly $60 million have been raised since the organization's founding in 20212.