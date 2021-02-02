Hundreds of Security Personnel to be Hired at Drive-Up Hiring Events for SoCal Vaccine Sites

Allied Universal says it's proud to offer jobs paying $14 to $28 an hour and encourages applicants to start the process online at jobs.aus.com.

By Beverly White

NBC Universal, Inc.

Allied Universal says it's hiring hundreds of security people for a variety of openings, including at COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Unemployment in LA County stands at 11%. Allied Universal says it's proud to offer jobs paying $14 to $28 an hour and encourages applicants to start the process online at jobs.aus.com.

"We provide training. Customer service oriented people, people who are friendly, good communication skills, positive outgoing attitudes," said Brenda Studley, VP of Recruiting-West, Allied Universal.

Over the weekend, anti-vaccine protesters disrupted people seeking COVID-19 shots at Dodger Stadium. Politicians say free speech cannot interfere with the rights of others to access healthcare.

LA County 16 hours ago

LA County Has Administered More Vaccines and at Higher Rate Than Any Other Large County, Officials Say

Dodger Stadium Feb 1

If Needed, a Protest Zone Will Be Set Up at Dodger Stadium's Vaccination Site

However, Allied Universal says that their hiring campaign is not related to those protests but rather, it's tied to the rising needs of a growing industry.

"In the state of California, you need a security guard license, but for vaccination sites, you do not because it is traffic control," Studley said.

Allied Universal advises job seekers to wear a mask for drive-up interviews from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tim Jin says he feels abandoned by state leaders during the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. 

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, they will be at the Redondo Performing arts. On Thursday, Feb. 4 at the Fairplex Pomona Gate 17, and Friday, Feb. 5, at 1919 Empire Drive in Burbank.

Out of the 750 openings, approximately 500 new hires will safeguard vaccination sites.

"We've hired a lot of people from hospitality, restaurants, retail, because good customer service skills applies to our company too," Studley said.

Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us